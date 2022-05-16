PNB MetLife launches Dental Care Plan with dental OPD benefits. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PNB MetLife Dental Care Plan
Mumbai: With customer centricity as the cornerstone for all innovation at PNB MetLife India Insurance Co., Ltd., (PNB MetLife), the leading life insurer today launched the PNB MetLife Dental Care Plan, a unique plan to address the emerging needs of the customer of today.
This is the first insurance plan in India that covers fixed-benefit outpatient expenses and provides financial assistance with costs related to overall dental health. This launch reinforces PNB MetLife leadership in the industry with this one-of-a-kind, standalone, dental health insurance plan that covers major dental procedures without the hassles of hospitalization.
PNB MetLife's new Dental Care Plan will help customers manage their dental health and ensure they do not have to dive into their savings or reduce their essential spending in order to make space for dental treatment.
To provide convenience to its customers, PNB MetLife has tied up with more than 340+ dental clinics, including Clove Dental and Sabka Dentist, two of India’s largest dental clinic chains with clinics across key cities in India, where policyholders can enjoy the full value of their benefits.
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “Dental treatment is expensive due to the requisite skill, specialized infrastructure, and impact of inflation. People spend a lot of money and pay out of their own pockets for dental procedures. Aligned to the ‘Circle of Life’ ethos, we, at PNB MetLife, aim to meet the different financial needs of our customers and PNB MetLife Dental Care is a step towards the right direction."
Key Highlights of the Dental Care plan:
-Innovative product, backed by the global dental leadership of MetLife Inc.
-Access to insurance without having to face the hassles of overnight hospitalization