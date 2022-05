NEW DELHI: PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd. (PNB MetLife) has launched the PNB MetLife Dental Care Plan. This is the first insurance plan in India that covers fixed-benefit outpatient expenses and provides financial assistance with costs related to overall dental health. This launch reinforces PNB MetLife leadership in the industry with this one-of-a-kind, standalone, dental health insurance plan that covers major dental procedures without the hassles of hospitalization, said the firm.

Data from Allied Market Research indicates that the Indian dental insurance industry would be worth $3.65 billion by 2030. According to the Indian National Oral Health Survey, 90% of adults have oral health issues and most dental visits are for treatment of dental problems such as gum infection, decay, tooth loss, loosening of teeth, and significant dental infection and vascular damage. Several studies have even linked dental health to some chronic disorders such as diabetes and stroke.

PNB MetLife’s new Dental Care Plan will help customers manage their dental health and ensure they do not have to dive into their savings or reduce their essential spending in order to make space for dental treatment. To provide convenience to its customers, PNB MetLife has tied up with more than 340+ dental clinics, including Clove Dental and Sabka Dentist, two of India’s largest dental clinic chains with clinics across key cities in India, where policyholders can enjoy the full value of their benefits, said the firm.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “Dental treatment is expensive due to the requisite skill, specialized infrastructure, and impact of inflation. People spend a lot of money and pay out of their own pockets for dental procedures. Aligned to the ‘Circle of Life’ ethos, we, at PNB MetLife, aim to meet the different financial needs of our customers and PNB MetLife Dental Care is a step towards the right direction."

Key Highlights of the plan:

Innovative product, backed by the global dental leadership of MetLife Inc.

Access to insurance without having to face the hassles of overnight hospitalization

Fixed benefits ranging from ₹350 to ₹7500 per procedure and a sum assured of up to ₹50,000

Expansive network of dental service providers, and a tie up with Clove Dental

Cashless facility and simplified claims process

Tax benefit exceptions under Sec 80D

Pays fi­xed benefi­ts for the specifi­c outpatient and accidental dental procedures

This plan complements any current health insurance plan in the market, such as mediclaim or critical illness, in which the dental benefits are either uninsured or paid after minimum hospitalisation of 24 hours. Backed by the financial strength and dental insurance expertise of MetLife Inc., a leading global life insurance provider, and the credibility and reach of Punjab National Bank, India’s second largest public sector bank, PNB MetLife has set its sights on becoming India’s most preferred dental insurance provider with this innovative and customer-focused dental plan, said the firm.