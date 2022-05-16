PNB MetLife launches Dental Care Plan with OPD benefits

PNB MetLife’s new Dental Care Plan will help customers manage their dental health and ensure they do not have to dive into their savings or reduce their essential spending in order to make space for dental treatment. To provide convenience to its customers, PNB MetLife has tied up with more than 340+ dental clinics, including Clove Dental and Sabka Dentist, two of India’s largest dental clinic chains with clinics across key cities in India, where policyholders can enjoy the full value of their benefits, said the firm.

