PNB MetLife launches life insurance policy offering protection for generations

According to the PNB MetLife press release, "Rising inflation and steep increases in the cost of education (around 10-12% annually) suggest that Indians need to be more prepared to meet their long-term financial goals – particularly during these uncertain times. Moreover, as life expectancy continues to climb (17 years between 1990-2019), which needs adequate retirement planning. PNB MetLife Century Plan is a customer-centric solution that offers income starting immediately and up to age 100 years along with lumpsum paid on maturity. The versatility of the plan caters to multiple needs of preparing for children’s future, retirement, legacy planning and any other long-term saving objective."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}