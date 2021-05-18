Subscribe
Policies cover daycare procedures now

Policies cover daycare procedures now

Photo: iStock
10:04 PM IST Livemint

While insurance companies earlier used to include only treatment and hospitalization that went beyond 24 hours in health insurance, now several daycare procedures are covered under health insurance

While insurance companies earlier used to include only treatment and hospitalization that went beyond 24 hours in health insurance, now several daycare procedures are covered under health insurance.

Due to advancements in medical science, several surgeries or medical procedures that required a long stay in the hospital can now be done or completed in less than 24 hours.

Surgeries or treatments such as cataract surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, dialysis, radiotherapy, septoplasty, prostate, sinusitis, liver aspiration and arthroscopic knee aspirations are some of the procedures that come under daycare.

Besides, daycare treatment involves medical expenses such as diagnostics, medicines, admission to hospital, injections and post-hospitalization expenses.

The total cost of a specific daycare treatment can be very high.

This is the primary reason why daycare procedures are now usually covered under health insurance.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!