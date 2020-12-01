Policybazaar launches job loss insurance vertical

There are different plans available for both salaried and self-employed individuals, and benefits offered under both, the categories vary from one plan to another. In case of job loss due to termination/layoffs or retrenchment, the insurer pays the insured’s loan installments for 3-months (the installment amount is subject to the customer's existing EMI). Coverage for loss of income/job due to partial or permanent disability includes weekly salary benefit ranging as high as ₹1 akh per week (subject to customer’s net salary) for a maximum of 100 weeks. Few plans even offer coverage for loss of job/income due to critical illness, partial permanent disability or partial temporary disability. Customers can even enjoy tax rebate under Section 80 (D) of the Income Tax Act on premiums paid against the policy.