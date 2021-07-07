'Post pandemic, employers focusing on all-inclusive group health insurance'

Employees want to be associated with companies that prioritise their wellness and safety apart from getting a mere health insurance benefit under group insurance cover. Hence, employers are now offering more than just insurance. For instance, we are offering group health plans that provide a blend of insurance and wellness benefits. With a greater focus on digital technologies, we also allow employees to book lab tests, order medicines, consult health experts online, participate in fitness challenges, raise and track claims, and more through our company's mobile app.

