Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) 2024: How to apply? Eligibility, benefits, and other details here
Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a one-year life insurance scheme launched by PM Narendra Modi on 9th May, 2015, offering coverage for death due to any reason
Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a step towards enhancing financial security and promoting financial inclusion in India. The scheme, which aims to provide life insurance coverage to individuals at an affordable premium, was launched by PM Narendra Modi on 9th May, 2015.