Profitability of general insurance industry to improve in FY23: Icra

“The GDPI of private sector insurers grew at a faster rate of 14% (E) compared to the growth of 5% (E) witnessed by public sector undertaking (PSU) insurers in FY2022. The gross premium from the health segment experienced a steep Y-o-Y growth of 26% in 11M FY2022, while the fire segment premium grew by 8% in 11M FY2022 despite partial lockdowns across the country. Post the decline in FY2021, the motor business reported muted growth of 4% in 11M FY2022 on the lower base due to structural challenges in the automobile industry. However, the GDPI from the crop business declined by 20% in 11M FY2022 mainly due to the significant decline in the PSU business," said Sahil Udani, assistant vice president & sector head, financial sector ratings, Icra.