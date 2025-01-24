Insurance
Privatization on the table: Govt may pick one troubled PSU general insurer for sale
Summary
- While National Insurance, United India Insurance and Oriental India Insurance are considered weak, market leader New India Assurance is seen as strong and not a candidate for privatization.
The Centre may drop its plan to merge three general insurers and instead pick one of them for privatization this fiscal year, two people aware of the development said.
