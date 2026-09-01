Mint Explainer | Public insurance registry: how Irdai wants to build a digital backbone for insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has outlined a much wider role for its proposed Public Insurance Registry (PIR), envisaging an infrastructure that could connect insurance data with credit information, lending, identity systems and public databases.
Irdai first brought the idea into the public domain on 17 March through an industry discussion. A consultation paper released on Tuesday provides the first detailed view of how the regulator envisages the infrastructure working—from consolidating policy records and claims data to supporting underwriting, lending, supervision and consumer services.