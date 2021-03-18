Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance companies from existing 49% to 74%. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to increase the FDI limit in insurance sector from 49% to 74% in Budget 2021. Earlier in the month, Union cabinet gave its nod for amendments in the Insurance Act.

Clarifying the Bill, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha, "FDI limit not a compulsion, it sets only upper limit. Increasing limit doesn't mean automatic foreign investment to that level to all companies. Every company will decide for themselves, whether they want that money, to what extent & so on."

Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50% of directors being independent directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.

In 2015, the government hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26% to 49%

Commenting on the announcement, Naveen Tahilyani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata AIA Life said, "Increasing FDI limit is a positive move for the sector as a whole since it will open up avenues for more capital infusion. This move should also support the industry’s efforts in pushing innovation, increasing penetration and supporting the overall objective of driving protection in India."

"This step will provide an immediate backstop in terms of capital for growth and improve the insurance penetration. It will also help to create the safety net and financial inclusion in the economy. The increase in FDI limit will definitely encourage foreign insurers to bring more capital into the country which has a huge potential for growth in the sector," Munish Sharda, managing director and chief executive officer , Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited

