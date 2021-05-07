Regulator unveils guidelines for standard travel insurance policy

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has come out with guidelines for a standard travel insurance policy, ‘Bharat Yatra Suraksha’, which will provide coverage for commuting via all modes of transportation such as taxis, buses, trains, ships and airplanes across India.

The base policy will cover hospitalization costs, death, and permanent total disability as well as permanent partial disability due to an accident. The cover for hospitalization expenses will be in the range of ₹1-10 lakh, while accidental death benefit will be for ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore. Optional provisions, or riders, include additional coverage for missed flight connections, loss of checked-in baggage, flight delay beyond three hours and cancellations.

The Irdai has proposed five single-premium-paying policy options, including a base plan, for every trip. So, policyholders won’t be able to opt for renewals. However, one of the options offer a 30-day window for covering return journeys.

“In the market today, there is a plethora of products that have different coverage, add-ons, and are mostly structured differently. Standardization of the travel insurance product will provide the policyholder with certainty in terms of how the insurance policy is administered, interpreted, and how the claims will be paid. When it comes to making a choice among the already available products, a buyer can decide based on the brand, price, and servicing experience," said Sanjay Datta, chief-underwriting, claims and reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

While the standard travel policy is not mandatory, Irdai has urged general and health insurers to launch the product from 1 July.

“Though, there are a number of travel insurance products available in India, each product is distinct, and the insuring public may find it difficult to choose an appropriate product. Therefore, a standard travel product is designed with uniform features of coverage, so as to make available the most common requirements of a common passenger," Irdai said in a circular dated 5 May.

Co-payment options, a cost-sharing requirement wherein a policyholder bears a specified percentage of the amount of the admissible claims,will not be allowed under the base plan. However, insurers can opt to put deductibles—the amount an insured must pay from his or her own pocket— before the insurer pays for the policy coverage.

The policy will cover room rent, boarding and nursing expenses for up to 2% of the sum insured subject to a maximum of ₹10,000 per day, and intensive care unit charges have been capped at 4% of the sum insured or a maximum of ₹20,000 per day. The five policy options will be available based on the distance, as well as the mode of transportation.

