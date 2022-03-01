Reliance General Insurance to participate in PMFBY policy distribution drive

NEW DELHI: Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd has announced its participation in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana nationwide doorstep crop insurance policy distribution mega drive - 'Meri Policy Mere Hath' under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign – India@75'.

For this, special camps at gram panchayat/village level have been set up to educate farmers, who are enrolled with Reliance General Insurance under PMFBY, about their existing crop insurance policies. Farmers will receive first-hand information, details of their insurance such as sum insured amount, types of crops insured and the premium amount.

The company will also distribute physical documents of existing policies to farmers. Having these documents handy will ensure hassle-free claim settlement for farmers in the future. The initiative will also provide farmers with a platform to share feedback, queries and grievances directly with the insurer.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance, said, "We welcome the initiative and give our extensive support to this exceptional drive. Agriculture provides livelihood to nearly 60% of our population. However, risks of natural calamities, large rain-fed areas, pests, and disease make agriculture a highly volatile sector…'Meri Policy Mere Hath' initiative takes the Govt.’s effort one step ahead by empowering farmers through crop insurance awareness and by bringing insurance policy to the farmers' doorsteps. It will also help increase direct communication between the farmers and insurance companies and increase their trust in insurance companies and PMFBY."

