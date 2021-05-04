NEW DELHI : Reliance General Insurance on Tuesday said it will offer a one-time, 5% discount to covid-vaccinated customers who either buy or renew its Health Infinity policy.

The additional discount on the policy will be over and above the other discounts applicable at the time of policy purchase. According to the company, the offer can also be availed by existing policyholders on their renewal premium. Customers who have taken the first dose of covid vaccine are eligible to avail of this benefit.

“We want to thank Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for their special approval to covid vaccine discount in our Health Infinity product at a time where everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of coronavirus. While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritize their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest," said Rakesh Jain, chief executive officer, Reliance General Insurance.

Health Infinity policy offers sum insured in the range of Rs3 lakh to Rs1 crore with no sub limits.

In March, the Irdai had urged insurers to make special arrangements to facilitate eligible category among policyholders to get vaccinated as a group or individually either at a government facility or at private facilities according to the option of the policyholders.

“First, insurers may create awareness about vaccination among policyholders through effective communication through SMS or email. Second, they may assist the policyholder as a group to get vaccinated in an orderly manner by assisting them and making advance arrangements through pre-booking slots. Thirdly, the policyholders may be reminded for the 2nd shot of vaccine in time," the regulator had said in a note dated 3 March 2021.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.