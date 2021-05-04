Reliance General offers 5% discount on Health Infinity plan to covid-vaccinated

“We want to thank Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for their special approval to covid vaccine discount in our Health Infinity product at a time where everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of coronavirus. While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritize their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest," said Rakesh Jain, chief executive officer, Reliance General Insurance.