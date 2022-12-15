Reliance Health Infinity Policy claims to offer limitless benefits. Details here

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL) on Thursday announced the launch of a premium health insurance product – Reliance Health Infinity Policy that claims to offer limitless benefits.
Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL) on Thursday announced the launch of a premium health insurance product – Reliance Health Infinity Policy that claims to offer limitless benefits.
This first of its kind policy comes loaded with high sum insured up to ₹5 crore that includes features like moreGlobal cover, maternity cover, OPD cover, unlimited restoration of sum insured, and 15 plus useful add-on benefits. “It also rewards customers for being fit both financially and physically by offering India’s first credit score based discount and BMI-based discount on the premium," RGICL said in its statement.
This first of its kind policy comes loaded with high sum insured up to ₹5 crore that includes features like moreGlobal cover, maternity cover, OPD cover, unlimited restoration of sum insured, and 15 plus useful add-on benefits. “It also rewards customers for being fit both financially and physically by offering India’s first credit score based discount and BMI-based discount on the premium," RGICL said in its statement.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The MoreGlobal cover offers emergency as well as planned medical treatment abroad along with air ambulance and OPD facilities. The add-on benefits include maternity cover of up to ₹2 lakh with a waiting period of 12 months, unlimited restoration of the base sum insured amount during a policy year on both related and unrelated illnesses, OPD cover that takes care of doctors’ consultation, diagnostic tests as well as dental and surgical treatments along with prescribed drugs.
“Double Cover that is applicable from Day 1 and gives additional 100% of sum-insured is to be used during the same claim; Consumables Cover that pays for miscellaneous expenses such as syringe, gloves which are usually non-payable and impact 8-10% of the total hospitalisation expenses; Change in Pre Existing Diseases (PED) waiting period from 3 years to 4 years or 2years or 1 year and Specific Illness waiting period from 2 years to 1 year. With many more such benefits, this stellar product of Reliance General Insurance has been developed to provide limitless benefits and maximum protection" the company said in its statement.
“Today, a basic health plan is just not sufficient any more to ensure the protection one needs. People who are risk-averse and are cognizant of soaring medical inflation and availability of modern treatments would rather want to opt for a policy that offers infinite protection with world-class benefits like High Sum Insured with Unlimited Restoration, Medical Equipment Cover, Planned Global Treatment. With the Reliance Health Infinity Policy, we want to empower our customers with the best-in-class features and ‘limitless benefits’ to maximise their protection and the peace of mind they deserve," said Rakesh Jain, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Reliance General Insurance.
The policy is available in individual and family floater, covering up to 8 members, categories and offers sum-insured options starting from ₹5 lakh to ₹5 crore. Children above 90 days of age and adults between the age of 18 to 65 years are covered in this policy. Additionally, new-born babies are covered under Mother & Child Care benefit.
The basic plan of Reliance Health Infinity Policy covers critical expenses like organ donation, pre and post hospitalization, day-care procedures, emergency ambulance and special treatments.
Customers can get a 10% discount by purchasing the policy online.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.