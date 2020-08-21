Home >Insurance >News >Religare Health Insurance Co renamed Care Health Insurance
Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020

Religare Enterprises has changed the name of its health insurance subsidiary to Care Health Insurance.

"Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd, subsidiary of the company, has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

It did not provide any reason for changing the name of its subsidiary.

