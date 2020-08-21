Religare Health Insurance Co renamed Care Health Insurance

Religare Health Insurance Co renamed Care Health Insurance1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020
Religare Enterprises has changed the name of its health insurance subsidiary to Care Health Insurance.
Religare Enterprises has changed the name of its health insurance subsidiary to Care Health Insurance.
"Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd, subsidiary of the company, has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
"Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd, subsidiary of the company, has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
It did not provide any reason for changing the name of its subsidiary.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated