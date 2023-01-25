‘Retail health insurance market can give 20% RoE yearly’5 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:28 AM IST
After seeing a rise in its demand post COVID, India's retail health insurance sector still has the potential to give a 20% return on equity, says report
India’s retail health insurance sector has the potential to give a 20% yearly return on equity (RoE), according to a report by Avendus Capital, even as the sector has seen a surge in demand fuelled by a rise in policy purchases by families and individuals post covid.
