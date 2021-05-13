Road accident claims may soon be settled faster

The Supreme Court, on 15 March, directed that the police will have to submit the formal accident report electronically to GIC and MACT within 48 hours, explaining the cause of the accident. “This will be implemented as a general norm, and insurers have agreed. The detailed accident report (DAR) has to be submitted by police within a month, and MACT will have to accept the applications and reports via email. MACT will need to send the summons via emails and conduct a hearing via video conferencing. Within a month, MACT will have to conclude the case, and then the insurer needs to send the money electronically to the deceased’s family," said the first person.

