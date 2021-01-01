15 lakh penalty imposed on Bharti AXA General Insurance by Irdai

Based on the share exchange ratio recommended by independent valuers, shareholders of Bharti AXA will receive two shares of ICICI Lombard for every 115 shares of Bharti AXA. ICICI Lombard is a listed insurance firm, and Bharti and AXA will be public shareholders in the combined entity after the deal. The proposed merged non-life insurance company is expected to earn a total annual premium of at least ₹16,447 crore on a combined basis with market share of around 8.7%, said the two companies in a joint media release.