Safeguard your vehicle this monsoon with motor insurance

Understanding the importance of insurance and how it can cover various aspects related to any kind of damage to your vehicles is important. It is pertinent to check whether our vehicles are insured or not before the onset of monsoons. If your vehicle is insured with a comprehensive insurance cover that covers both own damage and third-party liability, you will be able to avert financial stress. However, simply acquiring a policy is insufficient; it must also be renewed on time. The insurance coverage and any add-ons will cover repair costs as well as any damage to the car.