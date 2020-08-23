Sales of Corona Kavach policies on rise, says Max Bupa

For the insurer, growing awareness is translating into the purchase of policies across the country, Max Bupa Health Insurance MD and CEO Krishnan Ramachandran said. "At Max Bupa, we have seen that COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for awareness amongst people. The awareness of health insurance has grown manifold, more than what we have seen in the last 20 years in our industry. At Max Bupa, we have seen health insurance related queries increasing in the last couple of months," Ramachandran told PTI in an interview.