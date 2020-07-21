Subscribe
Home >Insurance >News >SBI General Insurance appoints PC Kandpal as MD & CEO
Prakash Chandra Kandpal has been with SBI General Insurance as the deputy CEO since June 2019.

SBI General Insurance appoints PC Kandpal as MD & CEO

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST PTI

A seasoned banker, PC Kandpal, has more than 33 years of experience with SBI.

Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prakash Chandra Kandpal as its new managing director and chief executive officer, effective July 20.

He has been with SBI General Insurance as the deputy CEO since June 2019, a release said.

A seasoned banker, Kandpal, has more than 33 years of experience with SBI.

He has an experience in both retail and international banking, human resource, technology, and learning and development. He also had a stint in SBI Mutual Fund as the chief operating officer.

The insurer's former managing director and CEO, Pushan Mahapatra, has been appointed as director (strategic investments & digital initiatives). He will continue to be the whole time director of SBI General Insurance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

