SBI General Insurance collaborates with Google Pay to offer health insurance

This is in line with SBI General’s vision to consistently expand its distribution of general insurance solutions through digital channels.
SBI General has announced its technological collaboration with Google Pay today, enabling users to buy SBI General’s health insurance on the Google Pay app in a quick and hassle-free way

Mumbai: SBI General, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies, announced its technological collaboration with Google Pay today, enabling users to buy SBI General’s health insurance on the Google Pay app in a quick and hassle-free way. This is in line with SBI General’s vision to consistently expand its distribution of general insurance solutions through digital channels.

The collaboration also marks Google Pay’s first such alliance with an insurer in the country and will make health insurance available to customers on-the-go on Google Pay Spot.

Commenting on the association, Prakash Chandra Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “Today’s customers are well informed and evolved about their requirements. The pandemic has boosted the usage of digital platforms for various needs and at their expectations from financial solutions have also matured. This collaboration is yet another endeavour to address this growing need for health insurance, thereby, bring a larger number of people under the insurance fold. With this collaboration, Arogya Sanjeevani, a standard health insurance plan will be offered on the Google Pay platform at an affordable premium by SBI General."

Google Pay users will be able to:

  • Buy SBI General’s health insurance - Arogya Sanjeevani on Google Pay Spot
  • Arogya Sanjeevani is a standard Health Insurance Policy that was launched to provide standard coverage at affordable premiums and will help in improving the penetration of health insurance in the country.
  • Users will be able to buy both individual and family plans under Arogya Sanjeevani policy through Google Pay Spot

 

 

