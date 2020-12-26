SBI General Insurance conducts awareness drive for farmers in 50 villages

In a bid to make farmers aware of their financial rights, SBI General Insurance recently conducted insurance awareness programs for farmers across 50 villages across the country including Rajasthan, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha.

This drive aimed at educating the farmers about importance of several crop insurance and non-crop insurance solutions, thereby helping them to be prepared for natural catastrophes. The insurance drive was organised on the occasion of Kisan Diwas.

"Basis several past rural engagements, we have noticed that farmers need to be equipped with insurance-related knowledge, which eventually will act as a counter-cyclical measure for them," the organizers said.

They also said, Kisan Diwas revolves around acknowledging the contribution of our farmers, and it was the best time to talk about insurance awareness on this day aiming to empower farmers to mitigate risks arising from farm-related losses.

With the strong parentage of SBI, the company, which was established 2009, has been trying to reach out to as many people as possible to increase awareness around insurance.

Recently, the company partnered with Mahindra Insurance Brokers through Sajhedaari programme to increase insurance penetration in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Sajhedaari program is a socially inclusive initiative designed to identify, train and certify Point of Sales Persons (POSPs) for insurance distribution, while enabling deeper insurance penetration in the country.

About the initiative, MD and CEO of SBI General Insurance PC Kandpal said, “The pandemic has brought to fore a large part of our population that does not have health insurance to finance their medical expenditures. The most pressing requirement at this moment for us is to ensure that the ‘missing middle’ is tapped and insured."

Hence, this tie-up is an important enabler in our strategy to meet the insurance needs of our customers in Tier 2 and 3 cities. We are sure that our association will play out well in promoting health insurance awareness and making certain that more people get health cover, added Kandpal.

Currently, SBI General Insurance serves three key customer segments viz. - Retail Segment (catering to individuals and families), corporate segment (catering to mid to large-size companies) and SME segment; and are future-ready to serve the growing needs of Indians with new age-processes and services at affordable prices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via