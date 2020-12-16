SBI General Insurance, IntrCity RailYatri partner to offer 5L travel cover

SBI General Insurance has partnered with IntrCity RailYatri to provide complimentary travel insurance of ₹5 lakh to bus commuters opting to travel through IntrCity RailYatri. The travel cover is offered on buying the ticket.

Under this partnership, SBI General insurance will provide a wide variety of coverage including accidental death, permanent total disability, and medical evacuation.

Amar Joshi, Chief Business Officer, SBI General Insurance said, “It is important to secure any kind of journey, and with insurance being plugged-in at the point of travel booking, it ensures a complete and safe travel package. At SBI General, we believe this partnership will also help increase the insurance penetration in India and ensure a safe travel experience for customers."

Manish Rathi, CEO, IntrCity RailYatri said, “The safety of our passengers is and always will be of utmost importance to us. SBI General’s Insurance solution matches our commitment of providing a safe, convenient, and reliable journey experience and it complements our other initiatives to create a comprehensive solution. Under this partnership, we have waived off travel premium charges to the traveler, which means every IntrCity SmartBus traveler gets complimentary travel insurance cover with the bus ticket."

Joshi also added, "Today, the impact of digitization has reached every aspect and every segment of the economy. This has also seen penetration in domestic travel bookings."

Earlier this month, SBI General Insurance partnered with Mahindra Insurance Brokers through Sajhedaari programme in a bid to increase insurance penetration in tier 2 and 3 cities,

Sajhedaari program is a socially inclusive initiative designed to identify, train and certify Point of Sales Persons (POSPs) for insurance distribution, while enabling deeper insurance penetration in the country.

The two companies are already associated with each other for providing insurance for new cars, commercial vehicles, tractors and used cars. In the digital space also SBI General has partnered with PAYBIMA, a digital platform by Mahindra Insurance Brokers for providing affordable insurance solutions.

