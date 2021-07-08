SBI General Insurance launches 'Arogya Supreme': All you need to know

The surge of Covid-19 cases has underlined the importance of securing your finances with adequate Health Insurance. With diverse and changing symptoms, those affected are undergoing varied treatments. In such a situation where there is a possibility that health insurance cover may be exhausted, Arogya Supreme health policy is loaded with a refill feature, that enables the policyholder to refill the full sum insured if the existing sum insured under the policy is exhausted under any treatment, which is a great relief for the customer. Arogya Supreme is a comprehensive product and filed with multiple benefits and coverages for a retail customer.

