SBI General Insurance launches 'Arogya Supreme': All you need to know

SBI General Insurance launches 'Arogya Supreme': All you need to know1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
Arogya Supreme is a comprehensive product and filed with multiple benefits and coverages for a retail customer
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Arogya Supreme is a comprehensive product and filed with multiple benefits and coverages for a retail customer
SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance plan named ‘Arogya Supreme’ today. This specific plan is designed to ensure that customers can have full health insurance coverage, including 20 basic covers and 8 optional covers.
SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance plan named ‘Arogya Supreme’ today. This specific plan is designed to ensure that customers can have full health insurance coverage, including 20 basic covers and 8 optional covers.
The policy provides a wide range of sum insured options up to ₹5 crore, wherein customers can choose from 3 options viz Pro, Plus and Premium based on the sum insured and coverage features. Among other customer-friendly coverages like Sum Insured Refill, Recovery Benefit, Compassionate Visit, etc. customers also have a facility to choose the policy tenure ranging from 1 to 3 years.
The policy provides a wide range of sum insured options up to ₹5 crore, wherein customers can choose from 3 options viz Pro, Plus and Premium based on the sum insured and coverage features. Among other customer-friendly coverages like Sum Insured Refill, Recovery Benefit, Compassionate Visit, etc. customers also have a facility to choose the policy tenure ranging from 1 to 3 years.
PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance Company, said, “In today’s scenario, health insurance has become a necessity and not an option. Arogya Supreme, a comprehensive health insurance plan, with reinstatement feature and a wide range of sum insured, will enable customers to choose the premium and tenure that suits their needs."
The surge of Covid-19 cases has underlined the importance of securing your finances with adequate Health Insurance. With diverse and changing symptoms, those affected are undergoing varied treatments. In such a situation where there is a possibility that health insurance cover may be exhausted, Arogya Supreme health policy is loaded with a refill feature, that enables the policyholder to refill the full sum insured if the existing sum insured under the policy is exhausted under any treatment, which is a great relief for the customer. Arogya Supreme is a comprehensive product and filed with multiple benefits and coverages for a retail customer.
SBI General is one of the fastest-growing private general insurance companies, with the strong parentage of SBI.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!