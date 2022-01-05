SBI General Insurance has announced the launch of a campaign to increase awareness of Indians around the need to buy health insurance to save tax.

The campaign #BahaneChhodoTaxBachao will also underline other benefits of opting for health insurance.

“The pandemic has caused a significant increase in insurance awareness and adoption. However, India still has vast scope for penetration of health insurance. It is a priority rather than a choice of option since it not just prevents a medical emergency from turning into a financial crisis but also comes with the double benefit of saving tax under section 80D," according to a press release.

In the quirky Vox Pop format, the anchor Rudraksh Singh aka Rudy is seen travelling across major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata and asking people to offer excuses for not buying/opting for health insurance, the release said.

Shefali Khalsa, head – brand and corporate communications, SBI General Insurance, said, “At SBI General, we are cognizant of the fact that while there is an increase in the awareness level for health insurance, but a major part of the population is still underinsured. Additionally, there is a lack of awareness that health insurance can also help save tax under section 80 D of Income Tax laws of India. This was the core brief for the new #SaveTax Campaign launched by SBI General riding on #BahaneChhodoTaxBachao."

The campaign has a humorous tone to bring out the barriers people have for not buying or procrastinating to buy health insurance, she added.

