SBI General Insurance company has launched an awareness drive in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh to ensure better insurance literacy among the locals.

SBI General has been a lead insurer to take up the campaign to drive insurance awareness in selected and suggested regions by IRDAI, the company said.

The launch event was virtually addressed by PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, RK Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Namsai District and Shefali Khalsa, head – brand & corporate communications, SBI General Insurance.

Kandpal said, “SBI General is glad to take up the drive to spread insurance awareness in Namsai, the 18th district of Arunachal Pradesh. We started this insurance awareness drive from Ri-bhoi, Meghalaya, and with the success of the activities, we are happy to host the launch event and kick-start the similar activities in Namsai. Our goal is to ensure that every household in the region is educated about the benefits of ‘insurance’ and understands the need to build a secure future. SBI General Insurance will remain committed towards nation-building and support insurance penetration through such initiatives."

