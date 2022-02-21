SBI General Insurance launches insurance literacy drive in Namsai, Arunachal

Kandpal said, “SBI General is glad to take up the drive to spread insurance awareness in Namsai, the 18th district of Arunachal Pradesh. We started this insurance awareness drive from Ri-bhoi, Meghalaya, and with the success of the activities, we are happy to host the launch event and kick-start the similar activities in Namsai. Our goal is to ensure that every household in the region is educated about the benefits of ‘insurance’ and understands the need to build a secure future. SBI General Insurance will remain committed towards nation-building and support insurance penetration through such initiatives."