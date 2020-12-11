SBI General Insurance, Mahindra partner to enter tier 2 and 3 cities

As per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority , insurance penetration in India is only 11% and in rural areas, it is lesser than 10%. Now, Covid-19 has specifically shown us how damaging it can be to not have insurance.

In a bid to increase insurance penetration in tier 2 and 3 cities, SBI General Insurance partnered with Mahindra Insurance Brokers through Sajhedaari programme.

“The pandemic has brought to fore a large part of our population that does not have health insurance to finance their medical expenditures. The most pressing requirement at this moment for us is to ensure that the ‘missing middle’ is tapped and insured," said PC Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance.

Hence, this tie-up is an important enabler in our strategy to meet the insurance needs of our customers in Tier 2 and 3 cities. We are sure that our association will play out well in promoting health insurance awareness and making certain that more people get health cover, added Kandpal.

Sajhedaari program is a socially inclusive initiative designed to identify, train and certify Point of Sales Persons (POSPs) for insurance distribution, while enabling deeper insurance penetration in the country.

Dr. Jaideep Devare, ‎Managing Director, ‎Mahindra Insurance Brokers said, “We are excited to collaborate with SBI General Insurance. We are confident that through our collective efforts, we will empower people with knowledge about and access to health policies, which are sadly neglected due to lack of awareness and accessibility, especially in the under-served and under-penetrated rural areas of our country."

The two companies are already associated with each other for providing insurance for new cars, commercial vehicles, tractors and used cars. In the digital space also SBI General has partnered with PAYBIMA, a digital platform by Mahindra Insurance Brokers for providing affordable insurance solutions.

