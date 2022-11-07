SBI General offers group health insurance for individuals with Down syndrome

SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, has issued a group health policy to an NGO that covers individuals with Down syndrome.
SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, has issued a group health policy to an NGO that covers individuals with Down syndrome.
SBI General has issued a group health policy to Nutan Gulgule Foundation, for individuals with Down syndrome, providing them with security against common medical ailments requiring hospitalization. This policy will provide, an insurance coverage of ₹3 lakhs to ₹5 lakhs of sum insured for any hospitalizations that may occur during the policy period.
SBI General has issued a group health policy to Nutan Gulgule Foundation, for individuals with Down syndrome, providing them with security against common medical ailments requiring hospitalization. This policy will provide, an insurance coverage of ₹3 lakhs to ₹5 lakhs of sum insured for any hospitalizations that may occur during the policy period.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
SBI General has been contributing to the area of supporting livelihood and nutrition aspects for such specially abled segments through various measures, including by way of CSR projects, it said
Anand Pejawar, deputy managing director, SBI General Insurance, said “Considering the need-gap analysis from the health insurance availability perspective for the specially abled segment, we felt there is certainly a possibility to support through our business offerings, and hence, we have offered a group health insurance policy, covering specially abled (those with Down Syndrome) individuals. This policy has been issued to a leading NGO, Nutan Gulgule Foundation working in the area.
As a responsible corporate we are glad to be able to contribute by offering this group health cover, that aims to support the individuals financially in times of medical emergencies. The intent is to try and expand the scope of the coverage to other disabilities in the near future."
SBI General Insurance has also supported the Nutan Gulgule Foundation for their under-construction building “Swanand Seva Sadan" with one of their 20-beded dormitories for these specially abled occupants, which is currently under construction in Arnala, Virar under the company’s CSR plan for this financial year.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.