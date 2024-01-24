SBI Life Insurance launches two new products: Features, other details here
SBI Life Insurance has launched two new products, 'SBI Life - Saral Swadhan Supreme' and 'SBI Life - Smart Swadhan Supreme', which provide life cover and return of premiums at maturity
Mumbai: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in the country, recently launched two products– ‘SBI Life - Saral Swadhan Supreme’ and ‘SBI Life - Smart Swadhan Supreme’, that not only provide a life cover but also benefit of the return of premiums at maturity, to fulfill customer’s financial objectives. The new products are designed to empower customers by catering to the growing awareness of the essential link between insurance and financial well-being. These plans offer a lumpsum benefit on the policyholder’s demise during the policy term and also pay back the total premiums paid in case the life assured survives the policy term.