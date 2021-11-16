Scripbox ties up with Max Life, Aegon Life, HDFC Life to offer term insurance

While life insurance has been available in India for decades, the level of protection is quite low, it said. As per a 2019 study by Swiss Re, India runs a high 83% mortality protection gap. Out of the 17% mortality coverage, life insurance contributes to a meagre 1.2%. "Additionally, perception of the protection gap is lower than the actual gap. This means that most Indians are grossly underinsured when you consider the rising cost of living, lifestyle needs, assets/liabilities, etc. According to industry estimates, only 55 lakh individuals in India have term life insurance," the company said.

