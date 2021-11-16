Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Insurance / News /  Scripbox ties up with Max Life, Aegon Life, HDFC Life to offer term insurance

Scripbox ties up with Max Life, Aegon Life, HDFC Life to offer term insurance

Scripbox plans to increase insurance penetration in India. (iStock)
1 min read . 01:22 PM IST Livemint

  • The company has curated a set of products considering factors like value-based claim settlement ratio

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Scripbox has partnered with Max Life Insurance, Aegon Life and HDFC Life to offer term life insurance products of these leading insurers to its customers, the company said on Tuesday.

Scripbox has partnered with Max Life Insurance, Aegon Life and HDFC Life to offer term life insurance products of these leading insurers to its customers, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, "Scripbox will provide unbiased solutions curated specifically for the customer’s unique needs. This will be supplemented by issuance and claims process assistance as well. The addition of the new product strengthens Scripbox’s positioning as a digital wealth manager."

According to the company, "Scripbox will provide unbiased solutions curated specifically for the customer’s unique needs. This will be supplemented by issuance and claims process assistance as well. The addition of the new product strengthens Scripbox’s positioning as a digital wealth manager."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

While life insurance has been available in India for decades, the level of protection is quite low, it said. As per a 2019 study by Swiss Re, India runs a high 83% mortality protection gap. Out of the 17% mortality coverage, life insurance contributes to a meagre 1.2%. "Additionally, perception of the protection gap is lower than the actual gap. This means that most Indians are grossly underinsured when you consider the rising cost of living, lifestyle needs, assets/liabilities, etc. According to industry estimates, only 55 lakh individuals in India have term life insurance," the company said.

Scripbox has curated the products considering factors like value-based claim settlement ratio. The life insurance calculator available on the website considers the customer’s life stage, and gives personalized solutions on the cover amount, as per a press release.

"Adding life insurance products to our service bouquet further equips us to cater to the holistic wealth management needs of our valued customers. The expansion to term life insurance will also help to serve the broader goal of increasing insurance penetration in India.", said Prateek Mehta, Co-founder & CBO of Scripbox.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!