Should I cover my parents as well in the same health insurance policy?

In a family floater plan, you are paying a medical insurance premium for the family. The person paying the premium can claim the tax deduction in his or her ITR filing. One should bear in mind the maximum deduction allowable in such cases and the conditions for claiming the deduction. In the case of premium paid for self, family and parents, the maximum deduction allowed is ₹50,000. However, if the parents insured are senior citizens, the maximum deduction allowed is ₹75,000.