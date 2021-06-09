Should NRIs opt to buy health policies in India?

The duration of stay is one of the important factors you will have to consider. “If you are planning to stay overseas for a shorter duration, around three-four years, then it would be advantageous for you to buy a health policy in both countries. Do not stop paying premiums for your Indian health policy. This way you can keep premiums lower and make claims, if needed, as soon as you return without having to go through a waiting period for pre-existing diseases (PEDs)," said Prateek Mehta, co-founder and chief business officer, Scripbox.