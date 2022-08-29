Should you buy a single-trip or multi-trip travel insurance?2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:11 PM IST
- The primary reason to prefer one over the other depends on the number of trips you take in a year
Listen to this article
Travelling can give you a break from your daily monotonous routine but it can also expose you to several risks, especially if you are travelling abroad. Buying a travel insurance plan comes handy in such a scenario. These plans typically provide adequate financial protection against unforeseen medical and non-medical emergencies abroad.