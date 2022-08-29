Should you buy a single-trip or multi-trip travel insurance?

The single-trip travel insurance plan provides financial protection against exigencies for only one trip— domestic or international. It provides coverage for up to 180 days. If you travel to multiple destinations in a single trip, it will still be considered one trip. The plan starts once you board a flight from your home country (India) and lasts with your return to your home country or the end of the policy period (whichever is earlier). The duration of coverage may vary for different insurers. Typically, single-trip travel insurance covers cash support for baggage loss or robbery, passport loss, hospitalization expenses, emergency dental treatment coverage, home burglary protection, loss of luggage, personal items and travel documents.

