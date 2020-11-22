Should you renew your covid insurance? Life insurance advise for New Year

"Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in India and while the covid vaccines by different companies have shown positive results during their trials, it is still going to be some months before they are distributed to the entire population across the globe and their efficacy verified. In the interim, it is strongly recommended for people to buy or renew their covid plan in the year ahead, as insurance is a protection against any uncertainty and it helps in covering the medical expenses and cost of recovery in case one unfortunately catches coronavirus," says Karthik Raman, CMO & Head – Products, IDBI Federal Life Insurance.