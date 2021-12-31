Shriram General Insurance launches new vertical to focus on rural insurance biz

Speaking at the launch, Anil Kumar Agarwal, MD & CEO, Shriram General Insurance, said, “India’s farmers and their agriculture business play an integral part in the country’s growth. Rural insurance will ensure that families living in rural areas have a safe and secure future, and are protected against uncertainty. The Shriram Group has always kept the Aam Aadmi at the centre of all our business endeavours. We have ensured that our rural insurance plans are easy to understand, affordable, compensate for monetary losses and help people in rural areas become independent. We expect rural insurance to contribute a quarter of the company’s sales income, or 16% of the total premium income, by FY25."