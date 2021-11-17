Shriram General's Fire Loss of Profit insurance gets sandbox nod: Things to know

Fire insurance is meant to cover property risks viz building, plant and machinery, furniture, fixtures and fittings and stocks, possibly at multiple locations. This is also called a material damage policy. While the FLOP policy will help protect the insured from loss of income, the standing or fixed charges and help lower costs of working in case of a fire. At present, no insurer is offering FLOP cover on a standalone basis. In current practice, liability under FLOP can be admitted only if the material damage policy is in force and admitting liability for insured property. In our offering, liability will be admitted without any compulsion of material damage policy, said the insurer in a statement.

