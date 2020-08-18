Six charges that may eat into your returns from a unit-linked insurance policy

Discontinuance of premium charge: Ulips have a five-year lock-in and this charge applies if you discontinue in the first four years. There is no such charge from the fifth year. You will get the money only after five years after the deduction of the discontinuance charge. It is charged as a percentage of the fund value or as a percentage of the premium. For a policy with a premium of over ₹25,000, the maximum discontinuance charge cannot exceed ₹6,000 in the first year.