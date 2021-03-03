Some Insurance principles that may impact you

In the case of the maintenance agency buying property insurance, the insurer took the view that the building owner had insurable interest and not the agency. A frequent issue in motor insurance is when you sell your car but do not transfer the insurance to the new owner. In such cases, the new owner cannot claim damages from your insurance if there is an accident because the owner of the car and insurance are different. This is why insurers hesitate to accept third-party cheques from persons other than the asset owner or life insured. They know this could result in a claim rejection later on if there is no insurable interest.