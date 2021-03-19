Soon, insurers can help their policyholders in getting Covid-19 vaccination at a government facility or private facilities as per the option of the policyholders. Moreover, the regulator has also asked insurers to make similar arrangements for all their employees and agents so that they can be made immune to future Covid-19 infection.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issued a press release on 19 March said, "Insurers are requested to make special arrangements to facilitate eligible category among their policyholders to get vaccinated as a group or individually either at a government facility or private facilities as per the option of the policyholders."

Amit Chhabra, Head-Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com said, "This is a very pro-customer move as with this awareness campaign more and more people will understand the importance of taking the vaccine and will rest assured that if they suffer from any after-effects of the vaccine, their insurer would be there to cover the cost of treatment. However, it is important to know that the insurer will not cover the cost of vaccination."

The insurers have been asked to motivate their policyholders to take the vaccination at a government facility or a private centre as per their convenience by paying nominal charges decided by the government. The insurers have also been asked to help their policyholders’ book online appointment and once the first shot is taken, remind them of the second dose as the date approaches near.

“The Insurers are also requested to give adequate publicity on the process of registration for vaccination programme and special arrangements made if any to their policyholders so that the maximum number of eligible policyholders may avail the vaccination against COVID-19 disease," as per the Irdai press release.

Naval Goel, Founder and CEO, PolicyX.com said that the recent notification by the regulator is an open-ended request made to the insurance companies to join the national vaccination program initiated by the government. "Considering the increase in the number of cases, it has become imperative to urge the masses to get vaccinated. Hence, the regulator is approaching the insurance companies to join the movement and create awareness multifold to curb the pandemic by inculcating their clients and employees," said Goel.

From the starting of this month, that is, 1 March 2021, the national programme of vaccination against Covid-19 for citizens of age 60 and above and those of age 45 and above with comorbidities has already been underway.

Guidelines have also been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) for the vaccination of eligible citizens. Vaccination is provided free of cost at Government Health Facilities. Vaccination is also available in designated Private Health Facilities, at a rate as specified by the Government of India.

