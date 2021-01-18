The working group committee set up the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( Irdai ), to examine and recommend linking of motor insurance premiums with traffic violations, has now submitted its report and addendum, on 18 January, in which they recommend inserting a fifth section to Motor insurance called ' Traffic Violation Premium' in addition to Motor Own Damage insurance, Basic Third-Party insurance, Additional Third-Party insurance and Compulsory Personal Accident Premium.

According to the Irdai draft proposal, "This section will float over both Own Damage (OD) and Third-Party (TP) sections of motor insurance and can be attached to any section of motor insurance cover being purchased, chiefly, Own Damage (OD) or Third-Party (TP) insurance."

The Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIB) will coordinate with various States’ Traffic Police and National Informatics Centre to capture the traffic violation data, calculate violation points of each violating vehicle and make this information available to all general insurers through IT system integration with insurers, said the draft proposal.

How IIB will evaluate the traffic violation rules

IIB will maintain the historical traffic violation data of all vehicles, however, the violation points of only the past two years of rolling traffic violations, from the date of insurance proposal will matter for Traffic Violation Premium.

This means a poor traffic violation history will impact two annual insurance renewals. In case the vehicle does not cause any traffic violation during two insurance years, it will have its traffic violation history cleaned up.

This new section will ensure, regardless of any insurance cover a motor owner wants to buy, he/she will be subjected to Traffic Violation Premium, unless he already has in force a motor insurance policy wherein traffic violation premium has already been paid.

How will the premium be charged?

Every motor insurance buyer, when he/she approaches any general insurer for any type of motor insurance, own damage or third-party or package, will be assessed for his traffic violation points and traffic violation premium he/she needs to pay, the draft proposal said.

Traffic violation premium will be payable by the registered owner of the vehicle, whether an individual or an entity. Effectively this means that the owner will take full responsibility for the traffic violations caused by the authorized vehicle driver.

Traffic violation premium will be charged only on the policy anniversary, once paid with any motor cover. If the policyholder, during the currency of a policy in which traffic violation premium has been paid, approaches an insurer to buy an additional cover (OD in case of existing TP cover or vice versa), he/she will need to pay violation premium only if not already paid with existing cover.

Traffic violation premium is a premium payable ‘As on Date’ and will not vary with the period of insurance cover. Hence it is possible for the traffic violation premium to be the same for a long-term insurance buyer and annual insurance buyer if their vehicle types and violation history are similar, as per the draft proposal.

What will happen if you buy a new vehicle?

Traffic violation premium will follow the fortune of a vehicle, rather than the owner. This means when a new vehicle is bought, it will start with a clean traffic violation history and its owner, when buying motor insurance, will not need to pay any traffic violation premium, even if he has a past traffic violation history, either as a driver of a vehicle owned by another person or his own vehicle of similar or a different category. This apparently may appear inequitable; however, it was deliberated and kept this way for the sake of simplicity and till the time motor insurance in India is based on vehicle parameters rather than who drives the vehicle and his/her driving record. On insurance renewal, though, he/she will be assessed for traffic violation premium.

What if you transfer your vehicle to another person?

According to the draft proposal, in case of transfer of insurance of a vehicle after the sale, the traffic violation premium shall start from ground zero from the date of vehicle ownership transfer and build depending upon the traffic violations caused by vehicle after ownership transfer.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via