Traffic violation premium will follow the fortune of a vehicle, rather than the owner. This means when a new vehicle is bought, it will start with a clean traffic violation history and its owner, when buying motor insurance, will not need to pay any traffic violation premium, even if he has a past traffic violation history, either as a driver of a vehicle owned by another person or his own vehicle of similar or a different category. This apparently may appear inequitable; however, it was deliberated and kept this way for the sake of simplicity and till the time motor insurance in India is based on vehicle parameters rather than who drives the vehicle and his/her driving record. On insurance renewal, though, he/she will be assessed for traffic violation premium.