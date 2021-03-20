Specify reasons to policyholders when rejecting insurance claims: Irdai

Apart from this, the regulator has also urged insurers to help their policyholders in getting Covid-19 vaccination at a government facility or private facilities. They have been asked to help their policyholders’ book online appointment and once the first shot is taken, remind them of the second dose as the date approaches near. Besides, the regulator has also asked insurers to make similar arrangements for all their employees and agents so that they can be made immune to future Covid-19 infection.