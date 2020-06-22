Standard Covid-19 health insurance policy to cover PPE costs

Insurers we spoke with said that the regulator’s intention behind launching two separate products is to cater to the uninsured population and help them understand how health insurance works at an affordable cost. “Through this product, the unaware and uninsured population can have the experience of health insurance, and then they may prefer to buy a regular health insurance policy. It’s a good starting point," said Dr S. Prakash, MD, Start Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd. The premium for these policies is expected to be lower than the standard Arogya Sanjeevani policy which all insurers are currently offering. “The cap on the sum insured for the benefit-based policy ( ₹3lakh) has been decided taking into account the average cost of Covid-19 treatment in the country. This product is mainly for the low and middle-income groups who may not be able to shell out a lot on health insurance," added Dr. Prakash. Though insurers will want to find out about the co-morbid conditions at the time of selling a policy, Dr Prakash said the premiums will still have to be reasonable. According to the guidelines, admission due to Covid-19, irrespective of co-morbid conditions shall be covered under the policy.